Jeremih Drops ‘I Think of You’ Video Ft. Chris Brown & Big Sean

By Abby Hassler

Jeremih just dropped the music video for his Montell Jordan-sampling single “I Think of You,” which showcases collaborations and with Chris Brown and Big Sean.

Related: Chance the Rapper and Jeremih Drop Surprise Christmas Mixtape

Directed by Daniel Cz and executive produced by Andrew Listermann, the clip features all three of the artists trying to win the affection of a woman who doesn’t seem to want to give them any attention.

It’s a rare on-camera appearance for Jeremih, who hasn’t made a music video for one of his own singles in over six years (via Spin).

Watch the video below.