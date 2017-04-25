Kim And Kourtney Prove They Still Have Amazing Booties [VIDEO]

This new video will make you forget all about those unflattering pics of Kim Kardashian’s booty that hit the web yesterday…

Kim and her family are in Mexico right now and they’ve been putting on their bikinis and hitting the beach but some pics of Kim and her booty came yesterday that made people do a double take!

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE UNFLATTERING PICS OF KIM’S BOOTY

People were dragging Kim on social media for those pics and today there’s a new video on the web with Kim and Kourtney proudly displaying their assets!

Here’s the video that will make you forget all about those pics above!

V I E W S 🔥🍑 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Apr 24, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

Looking good, ladies!