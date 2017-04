We LOVE Serena Williams and we were so happy to hear that she’s having a baby but another tennis “legend” made a racist comment about her unborn baby’s skin color…

Here’s a pic of Serena and her man:

My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry 🙈 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

And after tennis great Ilie Nastase said this racist remark about Serena’s unborn baby:

“Let’s see what color it has. Chocolate with milk?”

Serena responded by quoting Maya Angelou and posted this touching note:

✊🏿 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 24, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

Beautifully said, Serena!