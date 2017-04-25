Tom Hardy: Chases Down Thief in Action-Packed Pursuit

Tough guy actor Tom Hardy made real life look like a movie yesterday (Monday) when he chased down a thief through the streets of London and made a citizen’s arrest.

The action star was walking down the street when he witnessed two teens crash a stolen moped into a parked car. One of the thieves was badly hurt, but the other one took off running. That’s when bystanders say Hardy sprinted after him and chased him through gardens and over walls before finally tackling him and announcing, “I caught the [C-word]!”

The star of The Revenant and Mad Max: Fury Road grabbed the crook by his neck, patted him down for concealed weapons and held him until police arrived. One witness said, “It was mental — like he’d switched to superhero mode in an action movie.” He added, “Tom Hardy’s clearly not a man you’d mess with.”

How come no one caught this on video???