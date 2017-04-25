Woman’s FitBit Helped Prove Her Husband Killed Her [PICS]

This man claims that somebody else shot his wife but her Fitbit gave investigators info to prove that he was not telling the truth…

Newser.com says that the man claimed that a “fat intruder” broke into their house and shot his wife around 9 am on December 23, 2015. Investigators say that the woman checked her Facebook about 40 minutes later and her Fitbit recorded her last activity sometime near 10 am. The man was lying.

After an investigation, police learned that the husband was having an affair and had gotten the woman pregnant. Police say that the husband: “checked his wife’s gym schedule before arriving home and shooting her with a recently purchased Magnum .357. Five days later, he unsuccessfully tried to cash in on her $475,000 life insurance policy.”

The man is due back in court this Friday accused of killing his wife. Thanks to her Fitbit, his story of the events that day were proven to be false and his wife can have justice.