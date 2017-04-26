17-Year Old Makes Big Bucks Selling Socks.

17-year-old Brennan Agranoff has been a CEO since the age of 13, when he founded his own custom socks company, HoopSwagg.

In just four years he has managed to achieve annual sales of over $1 million. That’s a lot of socks.

Brennan was first inspired in 2013 when he was watching a basketball game and noticed that all the players’ socks were the same plain white.

So, he decided to start printing custom designs on the socks, which became a big hit, thanks to his promotions on social media.

Now, his mother is part of the business – and he employs 17 other part-time employees.

The socks are sold through his website and via Amazon, etsy and eBay, but he hopes that in the future, his socks can be found in retail stores.

Brennan is excited about the success he’s enjoying, but also wants to be a role model for others. As Brennan says, “You can’t be too young to learn how to be an entrepreneur.”

