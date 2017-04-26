22% Of Bay Area Residents Are Looking for Houses In Sacramento

A new study found that one in five Bay Area residents are currently looking for houses here in Sacramento. So, what does that mean for us that already live here?

BizJournals.com says that the Bay Area “topped the list of places in the U.S. with the largest net outflow” because of the steep real estate prices- and most of those people are leaving to come live here in Sacramento!

A new report from real estate website Redfin.com says “22.4 percent of Bay Area Redfin users are searching for homes” here in the Sacramento-area. Seattle came in at #2 with about 14% of the searches.

A chief economist for Redfin said:

“Even a Bay Area family with two solid incomes can struggle to afford a modest home. For many, the only path to homeownership is to pack up and move out.”

With the influx of new people coming form the Bay Area to live in Sacramento we can only imagine it will mean even worse traffic than we already have and even higher home prices for those of us that already live here.

An interactive map shows where people are searching for new homes and where they currently live. The #1 out of town spot that Sacramentans are searching is Seattle, WA with 6.1%.