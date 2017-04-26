Chipotle To Start Serving Buñuelos for Dessert [PICS]

Have you ever wanted something sweet to eat after you’ve finished off a Chipotle burrito? Well, they’re going to start serving desserts at Chipotle!

Delish.com says that Chipotle is going to start serving something sweet – buñuelos with an apple caramel dipping sauce!

The new buñuelos will go on the menu next month at select Chipotles. We hope at least one of the locations here in Sacramento will be serving them!

If they are a big success, Chipotle will start serving them at all of their locations.