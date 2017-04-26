Dating Rumors Spiral After Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Were Seen Together At Basketball Game! [Video]

April 26, 2017 11:22 AM By Bre
Filed Under: Dating, Kylie Jenner, Rumors, Travis Scott

Both Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have not confirmed a romance between them but rumors have been swirling. Especially after the two were seen holding hands at Coachella this past weekend and then last night they were courtside at the Rockets and Thunder game.

#BallerAlert - spotted - #TravisScott and #KylieJenner at the #HoustonRockets game

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on


#SwipeLeft: #KylieJenner and #TravisScott enjoying the #HoustonRockets game courtside 👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

