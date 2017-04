Drake is getting some R&R in the Dominican Republic and just posted a shirtless pic to prove it…

🌺🌴Peace Seeking A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

TMZ.com says that Drake is “kicking it at a $7.85 million oceanfront villa at Casa De Campo” where he put in 3 hours at the gym last night! Can you tell he’s been working hard?

CLICK HERE TO SEE A ZOOMED IN PICTURE OF DRAKE, SHIRTLESS

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ESTATE WHERE HE’S STAYING