It’s National Pretzel Day! Find Out Where You Can Get FREE Pretzels!

I don’t know who makes up these national days, but when FREE is involved, I am in! Today marks National Pretzel Day and there are a few local spots that are offering some freebies!

Auntie Anne’s

Today, you can get a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel, just download the Auntie Anne’s app and get a digital coupon for your free pretzel. This deal lasts until April 30th.

Wetzel’s Pretzels



If you stop by any of its locations today, you can get a free pretzel. Also, this deal is valid until Sunday by downloading the “Wetzel’s Pretzels” app.

So basically go to the mall! LOL