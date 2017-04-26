It’s National Pretzel Day! Find Out Where You Can Get FREE Pretzels!

April 26, 2017 12:06 PM By Bre
Filed Under: Auntie Anne's, National Pretzel Day, Pretzel, Wetzel's Pretzels

I don’t know who makes up these national days, but when FREE is involved, I am in! Today marks National Pretzel Day and there are a few local spots that are offering some freebies!

Auntie Anne’s

Today, you can get a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel, just download the Auntie Anne’s app and get a digital coupon for your free pretzel. This deal lasts until April 30th.

Wetzel’s Pretzels

If you stop by any of its locations today, you can get a free pretzel. Also, this deal is valid until Sunday by downloading the “Wetzel’s Pretzels” app.

So basically go to the mall! LOL

 

More from Bre
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live