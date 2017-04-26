It’s Official! Marshawn Lynch Is Going To The Raiders

ESPN is reporting that the inevitable trade between the Seattle Seahawks and the Oakland (Las Vegas) Raiders to bring Marshawn Lynch home is happening.

Marshawn aka Beast Mode is coming to Oakland and he’s definitely excited about playing in his hometown.

Lynch wrote this on his Twitter account today:

“Yes Lawd 12th man I’m thankful but s*** just got REAL I had hella fun in Seattle…But I’m really from Oakland doe like really really really from Oakland doe… town bizzness breath on me.”

Lynch will wear his #24 and was at the Raiders facility today.

I think every Raiders fan I know will buy his jersey this upcoming season.

