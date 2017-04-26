Katy Perry’s New Single ‘Bon Appétit’ Features Migos

April 26, 2017 2:08 PM
Filed Under: Katy Perry, Migos

By Radio.com Staff

Katy Perry took to social media this afternoon to confirm that her next single is called “Bon Appétit,” and it features Migos.

Related: Katy Perry Becomes Guy Fieri for Lookalike Day

Perry tweeted the single’s cover artwork along with a release date of this Friday, April 28. It seems likely Katy will perform the track live when she plays Saturday Night Live next month on May 13.

Check out Perry tweet below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live