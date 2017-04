Kevin Gates finally received the verdict in his gun case.

According to TMZ, the “2 Phones” rapper was facing 10 years in prison for felony gun possession, but was ultimately only sentenced to 30 months, or 2 and a half years, in prison.

Gates faced the gun charge the same day he completed his sentence for kicking a woman in the face at one of his concerts.

Gates, who has already been in prison since March 30, will be transferred to the Illinois Department of Corrections to finish his sentence.