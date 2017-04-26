Ludacris Set To Host New YouTube Music Competition Series

April 26, 2017 4:27 PM
Filed Under: Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato, Jason Derulo, Ludacris, YouTube

NEW YORK (AP) — YouTube is launching a new music competition series for emerging artists featuring Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato, and Jason Derulo.

Ryan Seacrest Productions and Endemol Shine North America announced Wednesday that “Best.Cover.Ever” will debut on YouTube later this year.

Ludacris will host the series, where pop stars will give budding artists a chance to perform a cover of one of their songs. The winner will perform a duet version of the song with the star, which will debut on YouTube.

Fans can submit videos through May 19 for the first phase. The songs include Backstreet Boys’ “As Long As You Love Me,” Lovato’s “Confident” and Derulo’s “Trumpets.”

Additional artist-participants will be announced at a later date.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live