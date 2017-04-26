Prince’s Former Toronto Home Up for Sale

By Hayden Wright

One of Prince’s former homes has hit the market for $13,186,500. The Toronto pad is being sold by RE/MAX agents in the city and sits in the same neighborhood as Drake’s Canadian residence. At 14,500 square feet, the luxury estate has plenty of space to party like it’s 1999.

Prince occupied the home from 2001 through 2006 during his marriage to Manuela Testolini. It was listed two years ago (by its current occupants) for $9.5 million but vanished from the market around the time of the Purple One’s death. Engravings, purple carpeting and more reminders of Prince remain throughout the mansion.

It’s the perfect purchase for Prince superfans with $13 million lying around. See photos of the home here.