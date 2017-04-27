Catch a Python, Win a Prize.

Florida wildlife officials are encouraging residents to help them take care of a little problem. All you need to do is grab a wild python.

The state has been trying to get rid of the invasive snakes, but all attempts so far have failed. They’ve hired more trappers, trained people how to catch them and even brought in tribesmen from India, but the snakes are still slithering all over the place. So now, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has launched the “Python Pickup Program.”

Under the program, anyone who successfully catches a python can win a prize. All you need to do is submit a photo of the snake you caught and the commission will send you a “Python Pickup” T-shirt. Amateur snake wranglers will also be entered to win other prizes like GoPro cameras, storage trunks, backpacks and a $100 gas card.

The announcement of the program isn’t sitting well with professional snake hunters, who believe it’s too dangerous to send amateurs to capture pythons.

