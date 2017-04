Chris Pratt stopped by BBC Radio 1 this week to talk about his new film Guardians of the Galaxy 2.

While he was there, they challenged him to prank call an exotic pet shop while starting each new sentence with each letter from the alphabet. I wouldn’t have been able to get through 1 minute of the phone conversation without breaking character and laughing, but Pratt is amazing and got through an almost 4 minute prank call without breaking once!

Checkout the video to see the hilarious call!