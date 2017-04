This picture is going viral because in the reflection of the couple in the mirror behind them – the girl’s head is twisted around. See for yourself…

Here’s the pic that started it all:

i love my girlfriend even if shes a gemini ๐Ÿ˜ป pic.twitter.com/BXa7NTZOJ8 — andy (@extracis) April 26, 2017

And if you look behind the couple at their reflection in the mirror, we should be seeing the back of the girl’s head – not her face!

via GIPHY

The internet has responded brilliantly to the pic:

@extracis You know you're dating a demon right? — SHEGZ BABA (@shegz) April 27, 2017

๐Ÿ˜‚