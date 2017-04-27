DJ Jazzy Jeff And The Fresh Prince Are Reuniting For Concerts [VIDEO]

April 27, 2017 11:49 AM
Filed Under: Will Smith, Reunion, Concerts, DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince

DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith are getting back together – to perform! Get the story…

From Youtube:

“DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince are reuniting in August for two concerts in Europe. The hip-hop duo will perform together as the hip-hop duo at MTV’s Summerblast Festival in Croatia and then in Blackpool, England, for the Livewire Festival. Will Smith, who achieved rap stardom as the Fresh Prince in the late 80s, had a string of hits with Jazzy Jeff – real name Jeff Townes – including “Parents Just Don’t Understand” and “In the Summertime.””

The shows are only overseas – for now at least. If they did a show here in Sacramento, would YOU want to see them?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live