DJ Jazzy Jeff And The Fresh Prince Are Reuniting For Concerts [VIDEO]

DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith are getting back together – to perform!

“DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince are reuniting in August for two concerts in Europe. The hip-hop duo will perform together as the hip-hop duo at MTV’s Summerblast Festival in Croatia and then in Blackpool, England, for the Livewire Festival. Will Smith, who achieved rap stardom as the Fresh Prince in the late 80s, had a string of hits with Jazzy Jeff – real name Jeff Townes – including “Parents Just Don’t Understand” and “In the Summertime.””

The shows are only overseas – for now at least. If they did a show here in Sacramento, would YOU want to see them?