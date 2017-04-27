DJ Khaled’s New Video Features Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper & Quavo

By Hayden Wright
DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One” boasts a star-studded lineup including Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper and Quavo, and a video for the track is dropping tomorrow. Khaled shared a teaser on Instagram that shows the cast of characters assembling at an oceanfront mega-mansion. Scantily clad models ride by on horseback while Khaled exclaims “everything top-secret!”
Khaled shared a second video of Justin Bieber hanging out with the rapper’s newborn son, Asahd and wandering around the mansion’s pool shirtless. Watch the previews of the blockbuster video here.
