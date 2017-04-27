Footage Of Lil Wayne’s Daughter Getting Jumped At College Orientation [Video]

It appears that videos have come out of Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter & her best friend Lourdes getting attacked at an orientation event at Clark University.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FOOTAGE OF THE ALLEGED ‘JUMPING’ [Warning Violence]

According to Lourdes who told her side of the story on Snapchat her and Reginae were jumped by some ‘drunk haters’ at the event.

The incident happened at a show for new members of Beta Psi chapter of Omega Psi Phi.

Mediatakeout has another angle of the fight where you can see Reginae which you can see here. [Warning Violence]