See The Chainsmokers Performing with Florida Georgia Line

By Robyn Collins

The Chainsmokers invited country artists Florida Georgia Line out for their encore in Cincinnati, Ohio last night (April 26). The two hit-making groups played their collaboration, “Last Day Alive,” which is featured on The ‘Smokers Billboard 200 chart-topping debut Memories… Do Not Open.



The Chainsmokers’ national tour moves on to Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena tonight (April 27), while the country duo’s Smooth Tour heads to North Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, South Carolina.

Check out fan pics from the show: