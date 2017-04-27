Is This A Ghost Caught On Camera? [PICTURE]

April 27, 2017 1:19 PM
Filed Under: caught on camera, Ghost, picture, Salem

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts city known for celebrating the occult is drawing attention after its mayor snapped a photo that appears to show a scowling face trapped in a streetlamp.

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll shared the photo on Twitter on Wednesday. The Democrat asks if other people can see the face, which she calls “eerie.”

Many on social media say it looks like a man’s face, with a furrowed brow and parted lips. Some say they’re spooked. Others say it should be no surprise in Salem.

The city of 43,000 residents was home to the 1692 Salem Witch Trials, which led to the executions of 20 people.

Salem’s attractions include a witch museum, witchcraft shops and a Halloween party that claims to be America’s biggest.

The photo was taken outside a courthouse.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live