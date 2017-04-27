It’s Official: T.I. And Tiny Are Going Through With Their Divorce

It’s been a rough few months for rapper T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle-Harris, and it appears their marriage is finally coming to an end.

Radar Online is reporting that Tiny served T.I. with divorce papers because their marriage is completely broken without any hope of being fixed.

Tiny is seeking primary physical custody of their three children as well as joint legal custody. She’s also asked the judge to determine how much child support T.I. will have to pay, as well as visitation rights.

