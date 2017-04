Nick Cannon was on Wendy Williams and he was dissing Nicki Minaj’s booty. See the video…

Wendy told Nick that Nicki and his ex Mariah are enemies and he acted like he didn’t know that already (lol) but then she asked if he would ever hook up with Nicki and he said:

“if she gets her butt fixed” 😲

#nickcannon says that he will smash #nickiminaj if she gets her butt fixed👀👀 A post shared by KingSoulja7 (@souljaboygucci) on Apr 27, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

We’re sure Nicki is thinking:

