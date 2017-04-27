Tom Hanks Says He’s Boycotting The NFL When The Raiders Move To Vegas

Academy award winning actor Tom Hanks, Sacramento State Alumni and Oakland resident is opposed to the Raiders moving to Las Vegas.

At a fundraiser in San Francisco on Monday night Tom Hanks said the following:

“When the Raiders leave, I am going on an NFL moratorium for two years. You cannot take the Silver and Black, put them in an air-conditioned dome in the desert, make them play on artificial turf within a stone’s throw of the fountains of Caesar’s Palace, and call them the Raiders.

Here’s the thing I don’t quite understand. And I’m not trying to — this isn’t one of the (many) causes I’m fighting for. I’m just thinking as a fan: It’s a billion-dollar industry, they have billion-dollar TV contracts. All the owners are billionaires. And yet when they want to build a stadium they’re going to use for 10 weeks out of the year, they expect the city taxpayers to buy the building.

The only good thing that is going to come out of the Oakland Raiders leaving — and there is nothing good that will come out of that, by the way — is that the Oakland A’s might get their own ballpark.”

