University of California at Davis is making the purchase of the emergency contraceptive pill, Plan B, way less awkward by putting it in their on-campus vending machines. Not only is it more accessible for those in need, but it’s also $20 cheaper than the local drugstore price. The campus is also offering condoms and pregnancy test as well.

UC Davis now has a vending machine selling Plan B, pregnancy tests, and condoms pic.twitter.com/fP4X7x9QcD — Tom Miller (@KCRAMiller) April 22, 2017

