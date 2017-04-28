Bruno Mars Adds Ludacris to Gucci Mane Remix of ‘That’s What I Like’

By Hayden Wright

Bruno Mars treated the internet to remixes of his hit single “That’s What I Like” featuring artists like Gucci Mane, PARTYNEXTDOOR and BLVK JVCK earlier this week. Now, the “Uptown Funk” singer decided to punch up the Gucci Mane remix one more time with another rap legend, Ludacris. Let’s just say the new verse couldn’t sound more quintessentially Ludacris:

“I’mma light this fireplace, you light some candles,” he raps. “If it get too hot, how much you think you can handle?/ Make you melt like ice cream.”

There’s a nice Tarzan metaphor followed by a promise to treat a lady’s body “like it Jell-O.” This is romance, “Splash Waterfalls”-style. Can you name a song that wouldn’t become instantly more fun with a Ludacris intro? We can’t either.

From there, the edit segues into the Gucci Mane remix we already know and love. Listen to the Ludacris addendum to “That’s What I Like” here: