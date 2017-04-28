Carmelo Anthony Is Begging La La To Come Back!

Carmelo Anthony deeply regrets cheating on his wife and allegedly getting a stripper pregnant. He’s apologized numerous times.

Last week, La La Anthony filed divorce papers, but Melo wants her to take him back.

TMZ reports he’s been texting her non-stop in a “last ditch effort to save marriage.” He’s begging La La to give him another chance. He thinks a vacation together might rekindle their relationship.

Carmelo doesn’t want to lose her, which is what he shoulda thought about in the champagne room when that stripper gave him a lap dance.