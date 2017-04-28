Country Music Has More Drug References Than Rap & Hip Hop.

The data scientists at Addictions.com studied eight different genres of music to see which one had the highest average occurrence of drug references . . . and believe it or not, country was number one.

Here’s how the other genres followed, in descending order: Jazz, pop, electronic, rock, other, folk, and rap. Somehow, rap was last. One of the data geeks said that could be because rap is undergoing a transformation, although he didn’t offer any details.

For some reason, no specific songs were mentioned, but if you’re wondering HOW country came out on top, I have one word for you: marijuana. The researchers suggest that country stars aren’t afraid to sing about it now that the negative stigma around weed is gone.

(They make a good point. A quick Google search found several lists of country songs singing about it. Here’s one, and another, and one more.)

Alcohol was not considered in the study. Their research showed references to cocaine and meth came in second and third.

