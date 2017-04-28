Country Music Has More Drug References Than Rap & Hip Hop.

April 28, 2017 6:30 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: addicition, Country Music, Drugs

The data scientists at Addictions.com studied eight different genres of music to see which one had the highest average occurrence of drug references . . . and believe it or not, country was number one.

Here’s how the other genres followed, in descending order:  Jazz, pop, electronic, rock, other, folk, and rap.  Somehow, rap was last.  One of the data geeks said that could be because rap is undergoing a transformation, although he didn’t offer any details.

For some reason, no specific songs were mentioned, but if you’re wondering HOW country came out on top, I have one word for you:  marijuana.  The researchers suggest that country stars aren’t afraid to sing about it now that the negative stigma around weed is gone.

(They make a good point.  A quick Google search found several lists of country songs singing about it.  Here’s one, and another, and one more.)

Alcohol was not considered in the study.  Their research showed references to cocaine and meth came in second and third.

Read the full article here.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live