Guests Outraged After Luxury Music Festival Devolves Into Chaos

April 28, 2017 3:48 PM
The guests who paid up to $12,000 to attend the Fyre Festival in the Bahamas are now in an uproar after the lavish island paradise they were promised looked more like an abandoned wasteland upon arrival.

Inside Edition recently covered the chaos surrounded the festival. While the promotional video depicted a tropical getaway, filled with models like Bella Hadid and Alessandra Ambrosio, the actual set up was full of wet mattresses, wild dogs, and disaster relief tents.

Guests weren’t even able to leave the island, literally getting locked into the airport when they tried to book flights out!

Watch the video above to learn more about the fiasco.

