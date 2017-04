Justin Bieber has quite a lot of money, and his latest purchase perfectly reflects that.

According to TMZ, the singer recently purchased a $15,000 pink grill. Made with 6 carats of pink sapphire and rose gold, it took the L.A. jeweler Gold Teeth God five days to make.

@justinbieber Rose gold 6×6 light pink sapphires ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ A post shared by GoldTeethGod 🙌🙌💷💶 (@goldteethgod) on Apr 27, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

To see a photo of Bieber actually wearing the grill, you can look right here.