McDonald’s Is Dropping Hi-C From Its Menu!

This is the worst news!
McDonald’s is phasing out Hi-C Orange May 1st and it will be officially gone by June!
The Huffington Post reports that this is because of a new partnership with Coke, the beverage will be replaced with Sprite TropicBerry soda. A representative for McDonald’s confirmed the news to the website Eat This Not That. NOOOOOO!!!!
People are not pleased!
Raise your hand if you feel personally victimized by @McDonalds getting rid of Hi-C Orange... https://t.co/L4Z6DEM3wA—
Tori Kreitzer (@teekreitz) April 27, 2017
McDonald's: "We ain't got Hi-C Orange no more" https://t.co/yoSHRJxK91—
Legends (@LegendsofCH) April 28, 2017