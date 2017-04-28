McDonald’s Is Dropping Hi-C From Its Menu!

April 28, 2017 12:06 PM By Bre
Filed Under: Hi-C Orange, McDonalds

This is the worst news!

McDonald’s is phasing out Hi-C Orange May 1st and it will be officially gone by June!

The Huffington Post reports that this is because of a new partnership with Coke, the beverage will be replaced with Sprite TropicBerry soda. A representative for McDonald’s confirmed the news to the website Eat This Not That.  NOOOOOO!!!!

People are not pleased!


More from Bre
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live