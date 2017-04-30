The Big Prize Minute!

April 30, 2017 6:00 AM

The Tony Tecate Show is adding even BIGGER prizes this week!  One so big we cannot announce it until Tuesday morning at 7am!

This week win, a pair of tickets to 102.5 Music Festival,  a Monster Products, Floating Bluetooth Wireless Speaker and Speakerphone, a Loyal Roots, “Hella Loyal” hat, your own copy of Underworld Blood Wars on Blu-Ray AND  a pair of tickets to …………,  we cannot announce until Tuesday at 7am so keep it locked!

 

underworld blood wars ver6 xlg The Big Prize Minute!

New today on Blu-ray: Kate Beckinsale returns in the next installment of the blockbuster franchise, UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS. This time, the Death Dealer must protect the bloodline & stop the eternal war by fending off attacks from both vampires & lycans, even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice. Get UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS now on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital. From Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Rated R.

 

