Celebrate Cinco de Mayo With 102.5 And Chevy’s On The River!

May 1, 2017 1:58 PM
Filed Under: Chevy's on the river, Cinco de Mayo, Sacramento

Join 102.5 for the biggest Cinco de Mayo celebration in Sacramento at Chevy’s on The River Friday May 5th!   102.5 will be giving away a TON of prizes including tickets to the 102.5 Music Festival and more! Chevy’s has the BEST food and beverage specials in town!  All tax is included in these prices!

House Margaritas Regular and Fruit 12oz-16oz $9.00-$10.00

Cadillac Margaritas Regular and Fruit 16oz $11.00

$5.00 you call it shot

Draft Beer 16oz-20oz $7.00-$8.00 Dos Equis Lager or Amber also Alaskan Amber, Alaskan Hopothermia as well as  Pacifico, and Bud Light,

Tacos for $3.00 (Beef, Chicken and Carnitas)

Two Tacos for $5.00 (Beef, Chicken and Carnitas)

