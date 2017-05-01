Report: DJ Khaled Appears in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

By Hayden Wright

DJ Khaled is no stranger to motion pictures — his social media feeds regularly include video of wild parties, high-octane stunts and clips about the miracle of life. The King of Snapchat may have a big-time Hollywood cameo in the can if reports that he appears in the new Spider-Man: Homecoming are accurate.

Related: DJ Khaled Drops ‘I’m The One’ Video Featuring Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Quavo & Chance the Rapper

Khaled reportedly filmed a scene with Tom Holland (Spider-Man 3.0, after Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) and Spider-Man creator Stan Lee, according to FACT Magazine. A Marvel Comics Universe watchdog Twitter account shared a photo of the trio on set, with Holland wearing the signature blue-and-red catsuit, suggesting the veracity of the intrepid reportage.

See the photo of DJ Khaled with the Spider-Man: Homecoming team here.