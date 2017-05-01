Fyre Festival Hit with Massive Lawsuit

By Annie Reuter

The Fyre Festival organizers have been issued their first lawsuit. According to Variety, Mark Geragos has filed a $100 million suit against Ja Rule and Billy McFarland after the two-weekend Bahamas festival disastrously fell apart.

The suit was filed on Sunday by celebrity trial lawyer Mark Geragos on behalf of Daniel Jung, who is seeking $5 million in damages for “alleged fraud, breach of contract, breach of covenant of good faith and negligent misrepresentation,” Variety reports.

Jung is far from the only festivalgoer suing as more than 150 plaintiffs are expected to take part in the lawsuit seeking a minimum of $100 million in damages. Additionally, the suit alleges that the “festival’s lack of adequate food, water, shelter, and medical care created a dangerous and panicked situation among attendees — suddenly finding themselves stranded on a remote island without basic provisions — that was closer to ‘The Hunger Games’ or ‘Lord of the Flies’ than Coachella.”

While those attending the festival were promised high-end catering, once on the island this was far from the case. “The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing,” one attendee writes.

Tickets to Fyre Fest cost between $1,000 to $125,000. The festival was set to run for two weekends, April 28-30 and May 5-7 on the private Fyre Cay. The lineup was publicized to include Blink-182, Migos, Major Lazer and Disclosure but things started to go downhill well before the festival even began with Blink-182 pulling out of their performance.

