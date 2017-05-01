Live with Kelly and Ryan Announced.

As host of American Idol, Ryan Seacrest was used to building suspense and then announcing a winner. He now knows what it’s like on the other side as Kelly Ripa has concluded her year-long search for a co-host by picking Seacrest.

Ripa tweeted a tease yesterday (Sunday) indicating she would be announcing a replacement for Michael Strahan on today’s show, but the news leaked ahead of time. Multiple reports say Ripa, who had been considering Neil Patrick Harris, Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper and Fred Savage, will announce Seacrest as her new co-host. Since Strahan left the show last May, Ripa has had a revolving door of guest co-hosts, including Seacrest.