Migos Announces Collaboration with Liam Payne

By Jon Wiederhorn

Migos are on a roll. Having already contributed to songs by Calvin Harris, Katy Perry and Sean Paul, the hip-hop hotshots are reportedly collaborating with Liam Payne from One Direction.

Group member Quavo broke the news — perhaps prematurely — during an interview with UK interviewer Tim Westwood, reports Stereogum.

“I just came from a video today,” he began, then spilled the beans. “My boy Liam from One Direction. We just shot that. Crazy vid. Crazy visuals. Crazy team. Cool guy, nice guy. It’s goin’ up. I wasn’t even supposed to say that. It’s gonna be a surprise though.”

The release date and title of the song remain unknown, so there’s still a surprise awaiting both 1D and Migos fans.