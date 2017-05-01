Orange Is The New Black-Mail.

A hacker leaked the upcoming season of Orange Is the New Black Saturday after Netflix allegedly failed to meet his ransom requests.

The hacker or hackers, who go by “thedarkoverlord,” also claim to have stolen content from ABC, Fox, National Geographic and IFC — and is threatening to release it if they’re not paid.

On Twitter, the hacker said Netflix refused to cough up the cash. “It didn’t have to be this way, Netflix,” the message said. “You’re going to lose a lot more money in all of this than what our modest offer was.”

In a statement, Netflix said, “We are aware of the situation. A production vendor used by several major TV studios had its security compromised and the appropriate law enforcement authorities are involved.”

Season five of Orange Is the New Black was set to premiere on June 9th.

Grupo de hackers (The Dark Overlord) empieza a publicar la quinta temporada de Orange is The New Black tras Netflix no querer pagarles. pic.twitter.com/0xgQUfauNv — TuSubtitulo (@tu_subtitulo) April 29, 2017

Netflix should just put that episode up now. I don’t think any fan would mind.