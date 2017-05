Rapper Logic currently has a top 5 trending video on YouTube with his present to his wife on her birthday.

He set up an orchestra to play the theme from their favorite TV show “Curb Your Enthusiasm”.

*sidenote* Logic is also wearing a Seinfeld t-shirt so you know they’re true fans!

My favorite part of this whole video is “I got a flute!”

Here’s the original theme from the show so you can compare to how well the orchestra performed it.