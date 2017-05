Shout out to the kid who jumped into the mosh pit from the third floor balcony and broke his leg! You are one crazy mother*******!!! Lol at least you got Travis' ring to pay for your surgery! Lol Shout out the homie @bizzy_copypaste for the all the hospitality!

A post shared by William Nguyen (@photo_will) on Apr 30, 2017 at 10:17pm PDT