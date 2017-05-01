Tyrese Announces Baby Boy Sequel

392442 08: (Editorial Use Only, Copyright Columbia Pictures ): Actor Tyrese Gibson and Actress Taraji P. Henson perform in the film "Baby Boy." (Photo by Courtesy Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

(Photo by Courtesy Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

Nearly 16 years ago, Baby Boy was released. The movie introduced new actors Tyrese Gibson, as well as Empire star- Taraji P. Henson. The movie Baby Boy is now considered a classic in black households.

Lately, Tyrese has been posting flashbacks from the movie, and even fan made memes. Today Gibson announced on Instagram that Baby Boy 2: Coming of Age is in the works. The singer even gave a shout out to John Singleton, the producer of the original Baby Boy.

Click HERE for more information on the upcoming film

