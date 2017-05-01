Will There Be A Show About Prince Coming To Netflix?

Last December, Netflix revealed that it had held discussions with Prince in the last months of his life about building a reality show around him. That never happened, but TMZ now says members of his family are trying to develop a show of their own, that would be about the impact of his death on their lives.

TMZ speculates that the estate’s effort to block the release of the Deliverance EP, which contains three 10-year-old Prince outtakes engineered by Ian Boxill, is motivated by the potential value those tracks would have to the TV project, but that seems highly unlikely, since the estate now controls a wealth of unreleased music.