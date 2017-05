Law enforcement in Florida arrested a 22 year-old woman named Alex Direeno for soliciting an undercover detective.

Direeno apparently solicited the detective at a gas station for oral sex.

They bargained on the price but agreed to $25 and some Chicken McNuggets from McDonald’s.

She was arrested and is being held at Manatee County Jail for prostitution, drug paraphernalia, and outstanding warrants.

