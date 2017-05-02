Chris Pratt’s Love-Making Mixtape Not So Lovely For Wife Anna Faris

Despite his love for music, Chris Pratt, star actor in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2, found out recently that he wasn’t the mix master he thought he was.

During his appearance on Stephen Colbert’s “Late Night Show” last night to promote the film he discussed his love for making mix tapes after Colbert asked if he ever made one due to the popularity of Guardians of the Galaxy‘s soundtrack, released back in 2014.

His first tape was for his brother, an 80’s mixture, was very popular with his sibling. He dubbed himself “the mixtape guy.”

However, when following up with a love-making mix tape for his wife, Anna Faris, Pratt found out that she didn’t find it so lovely.

“I was thinking in my head, this is going to be our love making mix, you know? And the first song I put was Al Green,” Pratt said during his appearance. “She was kind of looking at me and I could tell right away big miss. She was like ‘Who are you? You don’t listen to Al Green. What are you trying to pull? We’re already married it’s cool.’ That was the first and only song we got through and I threw it away I was so embarrassed.”

