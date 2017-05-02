Fight Breaks Out On Plane.

May 2, 2017 5:48 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Airline, Fight

The airline industry drama just keeps rolling in!

A Japanese ANA flight from Tokyo to Los Angeles was preparing to leave the gate when two passengers began throwing punches at each other. Passengers watched in horror and a baby can be heard screaming as flight attendants tried to break up the melee. The combatant in the red Hawaiian shirt was said to be drunk when he started fighting with the other passenger. He was eventually led off the plane and arrested for assault. The flight eventually departed almost two hours late.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live