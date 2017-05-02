Fight Breaks Out On Plane.

The airline industry drama just keeps rolling in!

A Japanese ANA flight from Tokyo to Los Angeles was preparing to leave the gate when two passengers began throwing punches at each other. Passengers watched in horror and a baby can be heard screaming as flight attendants tried to break up the melee. The combatant in the red Hawaiian shirt was said to be drunk when he started fighting with the other passenger. He was eventually led off the plane and arrested for assault. The flight eventually departed almost two hours late.