Janet Jackson Reschedules Canceled 2016 Tour

By Hayden Wright

Janet Jackson is returning to the road! Last year, Janet canceled the remainder of her Unbreakable tour to focus on her growing family. At the time, Jackson had announced her pregnancy and already canceled the European leg with the promise to reschedule as soon as she could. Janet gave birth to her first son at the beginning of this year.

Yesterday, a countdown clock on her website promised big news — at 9 P.M. EDT, Janet dropped a video message to fans and revealed 55 American tour dates starting in September. The 55-date tour has been rechristened the State of the World Tour and kicks off September 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Despite the tour’s title, Janet promises it’s “not about politics. It’s about people, the world, relationships, and just love.”

Watch Jackson’s video message here:

See a full list of dates here:

September

7 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome

9 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

13 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

16 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

17 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

23 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

24 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

26 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

27 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

29 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

October

1 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

3 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

5 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

7 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

17 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena

19 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

21 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

22 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center|

25 – Moline, IL @ iWireless Cente

26 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

28 – Toledo, OH @ The Huntington Center

29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

November

1 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

2 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

4 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

5 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

7 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin Donuts Center

8 – Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

10 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

11 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Events Center

13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

16 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

18 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

19 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

28 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

December

1 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

3 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

4 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

6 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

9 – Birmingham, Al @ The BJCC

11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

14 – Norfolk, VA @ Norfolk Scope Arena

16 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

17 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena