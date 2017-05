After hinting that she would break Anna Wintour’s “no selfie” rule at the Met Gala, Kylie Jenner captured an eye-catching photo with some very familiar faces like sister Kim Kardashian West, Brie Larson, Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs, Frank Ocean, ASAP Rocky and Paris Jackson.



annual bathroom selfie A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

Jenner’s image, posted on Instagram, racked up nearly two million likes in the space of five hours.

But where is Kanye?